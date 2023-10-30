Match of the Day pundit makes claim Everton fans ‘won’t be happy’ with after West Ham game

Shay Given has now been talking up the potential of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after his stellar display at West Ham United yesterday.

Given was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 and made an admission he thought Everton fans may not enjoy.

The pundit was lauding Branthwaite’s attributes and mentioned links to Liverpool in the summer – links he seemed to think were quite fitting.

Given said: “Left-footer is a big thing because a lot of clubs are looking for that.

“He was linked I think, maybe with Liverpool recently, which Everton fans won’t be happy with me saying that, but a couple of other clubs looked at him as well.

“He’s got a big future, 21, just signed a new contract recently for Everton, they really like him.

“And you can see from today’s performance why.”

Of course, Everton fans will comfort themselves knowing Branthwaite has signed a new contract, as Given mentioned.

And whilst Given mentioned some Liverpool interest, it seems that it was actually pundits urging Jurgen Klopp to consider the defender.

Given thinks Branthwaite has a big future at Everton

Micah Richards has also been very impressed with the potential Branthwaite has been showing in his Everton performances.

Richards thought the defender was doing an ‘exceptional’ job since Sean Dyche installed him into the team.

Despite some rough early season form, there’s now a lot to be optimistic about on the blue half of Merseyside.

And Dominic Calvert-Lewin was joined by Abdoulaye Doucoure in celebrating another young Everton player after the win.

The duo were extremely impressed with Amadou Onana’s showing in the midfield against West Ham.

It seems as if this whole Everton squad is pulling in the same direction right now.

And Given is right to point out that Branthwaite will be a key part of Everton’s success, even if fans may not appreciate the links to Liverpool.

Branthwaite has an excellent partnership forming with James Tarkowksi, and it could be the foundation of a lot of success to come.