On a day in which several players impressed for Everton in their win against West Ham United, special praise was reserved for Amadou Onana.

Both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure were quick to heap the praise on Onana immediately after the victory.

Onana played 90 minutes alongside James Garner in the middle and laid the foundation for a very successful afternoon.

And following the game, the midfielder took to Instagram to celebrate a priceless victory on the road.

Onana posted a series of photos with the caption: “Amazing away win, thanks to the travelling fans for the support.”

And his Everton teammates were quick to weigh in with their praise.

Sean Dyche will no doubt be delighted with how his side executed their gameplan away in London on Sunday.

And it won’t just be Onana’s performance that the Everton manager will be praising against West Ham.

Dyche’s side were quite brilliant from bottom to top, and Jordan Pickford did make some vital saves throughout.

Onana looked at home alongside Everton teammate Garner against West Ham

The praise has been rolling in for Everton’s players since the victory, and Micah Richards was quick to single out a defender.

Richards thought that Jarrad Branthwaite was ‘exceptional’ with his anticipation in the lead up to Everton’s goal.

The pundit has been praising the 21-year-old a lot of late, and clearly thinks that Dyche has found a gem.

Roy Keane also suggested that Calvert-Lewin showed an underrated aspect of his game against West Ham today.

Keane mentioned that the striker is known for his aerial prowess, but it was actually his quick feet that made the difference on the day.

There’s clearly a ton of positives to take for Everton, but they will now need to turn this win into a consistent run.

Brighton Hove Albion are the visitors at Goodison Park next weekend, a side who are a good match for anyone.

But Sean Dyche may be quietly confident that his Everton side can obtain a result if the likes of Onana repeat their levels against West Ham.