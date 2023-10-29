Micah Richards thought 21-year-old Everton player was simply outstanding vs West Ham

Pundit Micah Richards has now been full of praise for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite for his showing against West Ham United.

Richards was speaking on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday and commented on Branthwaite’s role in Everton’s win.

The pundit thought Branthwaite was very effective when stepping out of defence and loved his role in Calvert-Lewin’s goal.

Richards said: “Branthwaite has been exceptional, involved in the goal there, stepping up and winning it.

“And that touch [from Dominic Calvert-Lewin] was just marvellous, excellent, excellent away win for them.”

And it was just that.

Sean Dyche will have been targeting an improvement on the road for his Everton side this season and that is already their second away win.

And credit has to be given to the whole Everton backline for the role they played.

Micah Richards could have easily been praising any one of Branthwaite, James Tarkowski or Jordan Pickford for Everton.

But it was Branthwaite that ultimately made the difference with his high pressure.

Richards thought Branthwaite was exceptional for Everton

According to Sofascore, Branthwaite was able to win five duels, make two interceptions and two tackles.

Formidable stats, but ones that don’t encompass the whole role he played.

Sean Dyche has long been seeking a consistent centre-back for Tarkowski since he arrived at the club.

Both Conor Coady and Michael Keane have made extended attempts at securing the role.

But it must be incredibly satisfying for Everton fans that it is 21-year-old Branthwaite that is stepping into the role following a year in the Netherlands.

And Richards’ praise for Branthwaite is likely to continue in his Everton future such is his rich potential.

The challenge for Dyche’s Everton will now be to maintain a level of consistency.

Everton host the exciting Brighton Hove Albion at Goodison Park next weekend, and fans will be craving another steely performance.

It does feel as if it’s been a long time since the club was able to sustain a consistent run of form.

And as well as Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absolutely vital to any continued success.