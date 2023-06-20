Tottenham have a massive interest in Marc Guehi heading into the summer transfer window.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who was speaking on his YouTube channel about Spurs’ defensive plans this summer.

The journalist says that Tottenham are hugely keen on Guehi, claiming that he is a player the north London club absolutely love, but, unfortunately, there is a problem.

Indeed, according to Gold, most of the top clubs in England also want Guehi, and that coincides with recent reports linking both Arsenal and Liverpool with the defender.

Spurs love Guehi

Gold shared what he knows about the 22-year-old.

“I know, and I’ve reported this before, and I know this is very much still the case. They love Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace and England defender, he’s only 22, he’s a terrific player and he’s had a terrific season too. From what I understand Spurs still have a massive interest in him, they really like him, but the problem is that so do most of the top clubs in England,” Gold said.

Just what they need

Tottenham absolutely love Guehi, and it’s not surprising at all to hear that this is the case.

The England international could be just what the doctor ordered at Tottenham.

A true leader at the back, Guehi also loves to play on the front-foot and use his aggression to help the team push up the pitch.

Of course, keeping the ball out of the net is his number one job, but his pace, aggression and ability to play out from the back will also be huge if Tottenham go and sign him.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.