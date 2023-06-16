Marc Guehi is one of the brightest young defenders in England, and he’s attracting interest from many of the Premier League’s top clubs.

According to The Independent, Manchester United are very interested in signing Guehi if Harry Maguire departs, but this report also states that the Red Devils’ interest in the Crystal Palace defender isn’t as strong as Arsenal’s.

Indeed, Arsenal are apparently ready to push harder than United to go and sign the £50m player this summer.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

It has to be said that Guehi would be a brilliant addition to this Arsenal side.

Not only would he add more depth in what proved to be a serious problem position last season a centre-back, Guehi would also fit into the Gunners’ young, English core of talents.

With the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe already at the club, Arsenal already have the potential spine of the England team for years to come, and Guehi would only add to that mix.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Palace centre-back has been described as ‘brilliant’ for a reason. Not only does he have the pace and strength to go toe-to-toe with any striker in the Premier League, he’s also a decent enough ball player and an emerging leader.

Arsenal will have something of a leadership void at the club once Granit Xhaka completes his long-awaited move to Bayer Leverkusen, and Guehi could be the perfect type of player to step in and be that real general on the pitch.

As ever, getting a deal done with a Premier League rival over a star asset isn’t easy, but if Arsenal can get a deal for Guehi over the line, it will be more than worth their while.