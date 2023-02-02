Mason Mount sends message on Instagram to Jorginho











Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has now sent a message to Jorginho after his move to Arsenal.

The Italian international moved to The Emirates on deadline day for a £12m fee.

The 31-year-old has signed an 18-month deal, and has now been thrust into another Premier League title race.

Jorginho was still a regular in Chelsea’s side this season, captaining the team in their last two league games.

However, Chelsea’s recruitment in the last month has left Graham Potter with a bloated squad.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A move suited all parties, with Jorginho’s minutes potentially set to be reduced at Stamford Bridge.

He’ll have a very tough time breaking into Arsenal’s team right now though.

The form of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka make them virtually impossible to drop right now.

However, Jorginho was clearly very popular at Chelsea, and Mason Mount has now sent him a message after his Arsenal move was confirmed.

The pair will come up against each other again at the end of April in the league.

Mount sends Jorginho message after Arsenal move

The 24-year-old Chelsea star posted a picture of him and Jorginho together on his Instagram story.

He used the caption, “Gonna miss you Papai”, and was clearly sad to see him go.

Jorginho could end up being a very valuable asset to Arsenal this season.

Described by Marc Cucurella as the smartest player in the Chelsea squad, he could really benefit the team behind-the-scenes.

He offers a different option in midfield to Partey and Xhaka, which could end up being very useful.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have also lost Mohamed Elneny to a serious injury, which forced Arsenal into the market.

After missing out on Mosies Caicedo, the pressure is now on Jorginho to step to the levels Arsenal have been playing at this season.

Mount has wished Jorginho the best on his move to Arsenal, but will be hoping he’s not too successful.

The Italian has won plenty of trophies in his career already, he’ll be hoping to add a Premier League title this season.

Show all