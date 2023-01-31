Video: Marc Cucurella reacts on the spot after being told Jorginho is signing for Arsenal











Jorginho is signing for Arsenal today and the news seemed to come as a bit of a shock to Chelsea full-back, Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has only been playing with Jorginho for a short time since moving to Chelsea. However, it’s clear the Italian has left an impact on the former Brighton man.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

In a video shared by Goal, Cucurella is giving an answer about the smartest player in the Chelsea squad. He names Jorginho. But when the interviewers spring the surprise on him that he’s not a Chelsea player any more, Cucurella reacts shocked and with a smile.

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2Wx — GOAL (@goal) January 31, 2023

Jorginho is expected to be announced any time soon as an Arsenal player. He has already been spotted wearing the kit of Arsenal, so something will be due soon.

TBR’s View: Cucurella reaction says it all

Well, that, and the fact he chose Jorginho as the smartest player in the Chelsea squad. That should speak volumes in itself, and prove to Arsenal fans that he has so much to offer.

Jorginho will be a fine signing for Arsenal. He can help them win things and his experience will be vital.

For Cucurella, it seems word didn’t really get round Chelsea too quick about the deal. His reaction will probably be the same as many others in the squad.