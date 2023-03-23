Martin Skrtel says Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best in the world











Martin Skrtel has now claimed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best players in the world.

Skrtel was being interviewed by The Athletic and speaking about Liverpool’s current defensive options.

Martin Skrtel was part of some incredibly fierce back lines during his time at Anfield.

Although he only won a League Cup during his time with the club, he was a regular partner for Jamie Carragher and Daniel Agger.

Liverpool’s current defensive line haven’t enjoyed their best season, but have a lot of silverware to their names.

Led by Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool finally broke their league title duck, and added another Champions League to their collection.

The Dutchman has had an uncharacteristically inconsistent season.

Only last week, Michael Owen claimed he was one of the best defenders in the world.

Days later, Tim Sherwood suggested that he was a shadow of his former self.

A player of Van Dijk’s ability is always going to be heavily critiqued.

Skrtel has suggested that Van Dijk is still one of the world’s best, and some of his Liverpool teammates have been treated harshly.

Their contrasting results against Manchester United and Bournemouth before the international break show why their performances have been watched so closely.

Liverpool legend Skrtel suggests Van Dijk is still one of the world’s best defenders

Talking about the club’s current centre-back options, Skrtel said: “Don’t forget, Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best defenders in the world.

“Then there’s Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as well as Konate, so Liverpool have good players in that position.

“But if you asked me to pick one other excellent centre-back, it would be Milan Skriniar, the Slovakian.

“Unfortunately, he’s not available as he’s already agreed to move from Inter to PSG but he would be great for Liverpool if he was available.”

Virgil van Dijk has been one of Liverpool’s best purchases in recent times.

He’s led Liverpool from the back through some huge moments since signing from Southampton.

His form hasn’t been as consistent since the horrific injury he suffered against Everton.

Skrtel’s belief that Van Dijk is still a world-class defender will be shared by many Liverpool fans.

He just needs to find a consistent partner in the middle of the park, although Skrtel thinks that might be Ibrahima Konate if he can stay fit.

