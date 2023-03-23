Martin Skrtel says Liverpool have a young defender who's already better than Dayot Upamecano











Martin Skrtel has admitted he was absolutely delighted when Ibrahima Konate signed for Liverpool.

The Slovakian defender was speaking to The Athletic, and discussing Liverpool’s defensive options.

It hasn’t been the most straightforward season for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

After being two wins away from winning a quadruple last season, they’ll be ending this campaign empty-handed.

Form has certainly played its part, but the squad has also had more than its fair share of injuries.

The 23-year-old Konate is no exception to his, having only managed to play eight league games this season.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After a £36m move from RB Leipzig, there was plenty of excitement about the French international.

Liverpool legend Skrtel is a big fan of Konate’s, but his fitness issues have underpinned his time at Anfield.

The ability is certainly there, and he’s shown that he can still play well even when his teammates are struggling.

He was even singled out for praise when the Reds were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Skrtel delighted Liverpool signed Konate

The Slovakian legend was speaking about facing RB Leipzig while playing for Istanbul Basaksehir, and said: “When I was playing in Turkey a few years ago, we played against Leipzig and at the time, everyone was talking about this guy (Dayot) Upamecano.

“I told my friend, ‘The other centre-back Leipzig have got is even better’.

“I was so happy when Liverpool signed him. Konate is such a good player.

“He’s strong physically and he seems strong mentally too, and he’s good with the ball.

“He’s still young and will be very important for the club’s future.”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

At the start of January, there were rumours from France that Real Madrid were interested in Konate.

It would be a surprise to see Konate leave Liverpool so soon after joining, and would certainly disappoint Skrtel.

His injury record would put off any potential bidders for now, but Liverpool will be desperate for him to get back to full fitness.

He’s Liverpool’s best option alongside Virgil van Dijk when up and running.

Considering Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also had their injury worries, Liverpool may need another centre-back as insurance in the summer.

