Michael Owen claims Liverpool player is the world's best despite Real Madrid loss











Michael Owen has praised Liverpool’s back five despite the concession of six goals over two legs against Real Madrid.

The Reds lost 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Champions League against the same side who beat them in last season’s final.

That has sparked plenty of talk about whether Jurgen Klopp needs a rebuild when the summer transfer window opens.

But Owen told BT Sport that he still thinks there is plenty for the German to build on as he looks to improve on a poor season.

“I think Liverpool have got enough,” he said.

“Looking through their starting XI, there’s nobody out there better than their goalkeeper. Their right-back is unbelievable, the left-back too.

“Virgil van Dijk is probably the best in the world when he is on form. Ibrahima Konate is brilliant.”

The key for Liverpool is getting the structure of their team right so their backline, especially their full-backs, are not as exposed after the international break.

£240,000-a-week man Van Dijk is the world’s best, but he has not been at his best this season, with fitness concerns perhaps playing a part.

Alisson is superb, and has bailed Liverpool out plenty of times, but made a ricket at the worst possible time in this tie, which swung the momentum towards Madrid.

Questions are being asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold but he, Konate and Andy Robertson have so much quality that if the midfield improves in front of them next term, Liverpool will hope to rediscover their old standards.