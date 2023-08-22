Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was absolutely furious with teammate Bukayo Saka during their match against Crystal Palace tonight.

Journalist James Benge has shared on social media the disagreement between the two stars in the first-half.

It wasn’t the most interesting contest before the break between the two London teams.

Roy Hodgson is notorious for making his teams tough to break down and they didn’t gift Arsenal too many chances.

Eddie Nketiah will feel he should have put the visitors in front, but his dinked shot flew over Sam Johnstone and the crossbar.

The game was being played at a slower pace than many would have expected, but both teams were trying to hit their opponents off guard when the opportunity arose.

Martin Odegaard was furious with Bukayo Saka when Palace attempted this towards the end of the first half.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It’s hard to find any reason to criticise the England international normally.

However, the 24-year-old was unimpressed with one defensive action before half-time.

Odegaard furious with Saka vs Palace

As the end of the first half approached, Jordan Ayew escaped the attention of the Arsenal defenders.

Journalist James Benge then tweeted: “[Martin] Odegaard absolutely bawling [Bukayo] Saka out there, wants him to come up and take the [Jordan] Ayew assignment.

“Saka thought he was supposed to cover Mitchell. A suitable end to a largely disjointed first half.”

The second-half started much better for the visitors as they took the lead thanks to some quick thinking from Eddie Nketiah.

As Arsenal were setting up a free-kick in a dangerous area, Nketiah made a sharp run into space before beating goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to the ball and winning a penalty in the process.

There was some surprise to see Odegaard step up to take the spot kick instead of Saka, but if he was furious with his teammate in the first-half, they were both much happier when he coolly slotted his shot past Johnstone.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Gary Neville was raving about Saka in the build-up to the match and his importance to he side can’t be underestimated.

Martin Odegaard is going to be just as important to any of Arsenal’s success this season too and his opening goal of the season earned the Gunners a vital three points.