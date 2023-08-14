Eddie Nketiah says 24-year-old Arsenal player is always early to training, he’s brilliant

Eddie Nketiah took a chance to applaud his teammate and captain Martin Odegaard after Arsenal’s opening win against Nottingham Forest.

Nketiah, who was speaking to Norway’s Viaplay Fotball via X, waxed lyrical about Odegaard both on the pitch and off it.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Nketiah shared that he sets a great example with every aspect of his game and his conduct as a person.

Nketiah said: “He’s amazing. Just to play with, I enjoy playing with him so much.

“He is such a creative player. I like to make runs in behind and he always looks for me.

“Off the field as well he’s such a good guy, really good disciplined player, always in on time and working hard.

“And his experience as well, and just how he is with the boys as well. We are delighted to have such a good player as our captain.”

Glowing praise indeed from Nketiah for Odegaard who looks like he may have a slightly different role on the pitch for Arsenal this season.

Whilst he will still get in plenty of advanced areas, it seems he will provide a tad more defensive structure with his positioning.

That is of course because Kai Havertz is replacing Granit Xhaka on the left side of the midfield three.

And Havertz clearly has more attacking instincts and will be given a license to pursue them.

Nketiah was full of praise for Odegaard after Arsenal’s opening win

Nketiah himself will also be very happy with his display in the 2-1 victory.

The striker scored the opening goal with a tidy finish after Gabriel Martinelli freed him with a quite sensational bit of skill.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nketiah will of course be trying to impress manager Mikel Arteta in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

The English striker will hope to give Arteta a big problem once both strikers are fit.

But with so many players such as Nketiah and Odegaard playing so well at Arsenal, it won’t exactly be a headache for the manager.

Arsenal’s next league fixture comes away to Crystal Palace next Monday and the side will be hoping to continue their positive start.

Arteta’s side started last season with incredible pace and will have a tough task to match that in these early weeks.