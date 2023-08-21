Gary Neville says Arsenal have a ‘really special’ player in their squad tonight

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been raving about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in the build-up to this evening’s match against Crystal Palace.

Neville was speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football and previewing this evening’s game.

It’s a big match for Mikel Arteta as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Spanish coach was forced to look for an alternative to Jurrien Timber after a serious injury and chose Takehiro Tomiyasu in his place.

It means that Gabriel Magalhaes has stayed on the bench for a second consecutive match amid speculation Real Madrid want to sign him.

Arguably the first name of Mikel Arteta’s team sheet each week is Bukayo Saka.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 21-year-old England international is pivotal to the way the Gunners play each week as he can create chances, score goals and help out defensive.

Gary Neville has been sharing what he loves most about Saka and his importance to the Arsenal team.

The club’s travelling support will be hoping he can have a big impact again tonight.

Neville raves about Arsenal star Saka

Asked about the young forward, Neville said: “I absolutely love him. Everyone loves him. You can’t help but love him.

“You see so many talented young players who have got that sort of skill, ability to be able to light up a game, but you usually do not find it married with reliability and consistency.

“To marry them together is when you have something really special and he is special, there is no doubt about that.

“He’s tough, physically and mentally and he’s robust in the sense that he gets walloped every week that are trying to stop him. He is fantastic in every sense.”

Neville isn’t the only pundit who loves watching Saka play for Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Garth Crooks admitted last week he was the only Arsenal player who impressed him during their win over Nottingham Forest.

While that may be harsh, the youngster is so consistently excellent that Arteta knows he can rely on him on a weekly basis.

His excellent strike last weekend ended up being the winner but he offers so much more than to the team. He looks set to play a huge role in the future for both club and country.