Martin Odegaard shares what he said to Cesc Fabregas after seeing him for the first time recently











Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has now shared what he said to Cesc Fabregas when they met for the first time.

Odegaard was speaking to ESPN ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League tie with Sporting CP this evening.

Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to settle the tie quickly, which will be easier said than done.

The Portuguese outfit were stubborn opponents in the first leg in Lisbon last week.

They’ll be hoping they can capitalize on an Arsenal side who may already have one eye on their next Premier League game.

The 2-2 score line in the first game very much reflected the tie, and Arsenal will hope they can better dominate proceedings this evening.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta includes club captain Martin Odegaard from the start this evening.

The Norwegian was absent from the squad in Portugal due to illness, but made a scoring return to the side against Fulham.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard has now shared what he said to Cesc Fabregas when he met the Arsenal legend.

The pair have plenty in common, but Odegaard will hope he can win the league title that eluded the Spaniard during his time with the Gunners

Odegaard shares details of what he said to Arsenal legend Fabregas

Speaking to ESPN about whether he’d sought advice from previous Arsenal captains, Odegaard said: “At the club we have Mikel, who has been captain, Per Mertesacker as well.

“I met Cesc Fabregas the other day. So, I speak to some of them, but the main thing for me is to do it my way.

“Of course, I seek advice where I can but I want to be myself and to do what I feel like is the right thing at the right times.

“[I talked with Fabregas about] a little bit of everything really. It was the first time I’d met him so just a normal chat.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Odegaard is having a phenomenal season, and has already won Player of the Season at the London Football Awards.

He’s got a long way to go to match the Spaniard’s best campaign with the Gunners.

Fabregas recorded 15 goals and 13 assists during his best Arsenal season, while Odegaard currently sits on 10 goals and six assists.

The Norwegian still has 11 games left to add to his tally, but he’s unlikely to catch Fabregas at this point.

The Como midfielder recently said that Odegaard was one of the players that blew him away when watch Arsenal train recently.

He’s had that effect on everyone that’s seen him in action at The Emirates too.

Show all