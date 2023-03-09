Cesc Fabregas impressed by four Arsenal players after watching them train











Cesc Fabregas has claimed that he sees a bit of himself in four Arsenal players – Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Spaniard, who spent eight years as a Gunner, sat down for a chat on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, where he discussed all things Arsenal – past and present.

Fabregas reveals that he was at London Colney to watch the players train recently, and four Gunners stars caught his eye.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas impressed by four Arsenal youngsters after watching them train

Fabregas didn’t get the opportunity to return to Arsenal as a player, but the Spaniard has been around London Colney recently as he’s preparing to become a coach one day.

Jack Wilshere, who manages the Arsenal U18s these days, played with Fabregas, and he has invited him over to Arsenal’s training centre on more than one occasion.

The Spanish World Cup winner opened up about his time back at London Colney and revealed what he noticed in first-team training under Mikel Arteta. He says he saw a bit of himself in four Arsenal players – Saka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard and Martinelli.

When asked if Arsenal can win the Premier League this season, the 35-year-old said: “Yes, I really hope so because I feel a bit identified with this group of players – with the Odegaards, the Sakas, Martinellis, Smith Rowes. I can see myself in their eyes.

“I was at the training ground recently and I saw them and they’re super good kids. Humble, they want to work hard. There is a lot of chemistry between them and we really had that.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal’s young players have been sensational this season.

Saka and Martinelli, both just 21, have been flying in attack. They’ve directly contributed to over 30 goals in the Premier League so far, and they are one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the table.

Odegaard too has been phenomenal. He runs the show for Arsenal every week, and his leadership has been excellent as well. He is proving to be a bargain and a half for the Gunners. Smith Rowe is the other huge talent at Arsenal, but he has barely played this season. However, he is back and is raring to go.

It’s great for Arsenal fans to hear that Fabregas sees a bit of himself in these four talented players. Hopefully, they can achieve what the Spaniard didn’t – win the Premier League in the famous red and white.

After a popular first series, Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast will return to BBC Sounds for Series 2 on March 9, 2023, at 7am. New episodes will be released every Thursday, available first on BBC Sounds.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all