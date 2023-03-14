David Luiz applauds Martin Odegaard on Instagram after award win











David Luiz was amongst those to take to Instagram to applaud Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal captain was named as the player of the year at the London Football Awards on Monday.

Odegaard, of course, has been in unbelievable form this season for the Gunners. The Norwegian has played a vital role in guiding Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League table heading into the business end of the campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in the top-flight. Certainly, any concerns over whether he was destined he would become a wonderkid who never realised his potential or lived up to expectations have been put to bed.

David Luiz sends message to Martin Odegaard after award win

Odegaard is in with a very good chance of becoming the latest captain to lift the Premier League trophy. And with that, it is remarkable to think about how far Odegaard and Arsenal have come.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, one of the most recent players to wear the armband for Arsenal was Luiz. The Brazilian arrived at a time when the club were largely in turmoil. And he left as an incredibly popular member of the squad.

He has shown that he is still looking out for the Gunners, responding with a classy message on Instagram after Odegaard picked up the award earlier this week…

Cr. odegaard.98 – © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

There is now a very strong argument that a Norwegian is going to end up being named as the Premier League player of the season, too.

Erling Haaland’s goalscoring achievement have been outrageous. It says everything about his ability that his recent record looks mediocre by his standards. And yet, he still has three goals in his last six games for City.

But Odegaard is doing all he can to push his countryman. It may well come down to which team wins the trophy, because the Arsenal man is staking a very strong claim at this stage.