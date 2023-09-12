Gabriel Magalhaes has had a strange start to the season.

The Brazilian defender played every single game for Arsenal last term, but, at the start of this campaign, he found himself on the bench for the opening three games.

However, he made his triumphant return to the XI against Manchester United, and according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on The Gooners Pod, the defender shouldn’t come out of the team again this season.

Campbell says that he wants to see Gabriel and William Saliba starting every single game for Arsenal this season now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel has to start

Campbell spoke about the Brazilian.

“We have not played anywhere near the way we can play. For me, I want Gabriel and Saliba to play every game. I do, Mikel Arteta knows against certain teams you can get away with not playing Gabriel, and I’m sure there’ll be times Saliba doesn’t play,” Campbell said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Strongest XI

Campbell is spot on, Gabriel is a part of Arsenal’s strongest XI, so it stands to reason to think that he should be starting every single game.

Of course, we live in an age where rotation is important, especially when there’s Champions League football to be played at the Emirates this season, but it’s tough to justify ever dropping Gabriel in the way he was at the start of the season.

We’re not sure why Gabriel didn’t play at the beginning of this campaign, but we can only hope that this situation is resolved and that the £25m man will be in the team on a weekly basis from now on.