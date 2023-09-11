£27m Arsenal player set to start for international team despite injury worries

Arsenal fans will be breathing a bit easier when it comes to their defender Gabriel Magalhaes and his injury worries.

Gabriel picked up a knock after his Brazil debut last week and was seen with an ice pack on his leg on the bench. However, things seem to have picked up and Gabriel’s injury doesn’t appear serious.

And according to Globo, Gabriel is set to be just fine and get another start against Peru tomorrow.

Gabriel set to start for Brazil to ease Arsenal injury problems

Globo reports how the Brazilians have been impressed with what they saw from the Arsenal defender.

It’s reported that Gabriel is set to get another start and a chance to impress in the game with Peru in what will feel like a boost for the Arsenal fans.

Mikel Arteta will also have been keeping a close eye on his £27m defender. Gabriel has developed a superb partnership with William Saliba and will be integral to any success this season.

For Gabriel, getting a debut quite late in his career will feel a proud moment. And getting a second chance to pull on the famous yellow Selecao jersey will feel a big bonus for him.

For Arsenal, of course, seeing Gabriel fit is what they wanted to see. However, they will be crossing their fingers and toes in the hope he comes out of the Peru game unscathed.

Key player

Arsenal can do without any players being injured through this season, especially ones such as Gabriel.

The Brazilian has been excellent for Arsenal since signing and his progress into the national side is a nod to the fact he has been so good.

For Arsenal to succeed this season, they need both Gabriel and Saliba fit. Any sort of injury to a key player such as those two will be massive and could derail their season.