Mark Schwarzer thinks Tottenham have a seriously talented youngster Antonio Conte barely used











Mark Schwarzer has been raving about Tottenham Hotspur youngster Djed Spence despite his struggles this season.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Schwarzer was discussing Antonio Conte’s recent spell in charge of Spurs.

It was another disappointing result for Tottenham, as they threw away a 3-1 lead against Southampton.

A last-minute James Ward-Prowse earned the hosts a vital point in their bid to survive this season.

Unfortunately, it put a big dent in Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The likes of Liverpool and Brighton will be very pleased to see the struggling south coast side earn a late draw.

Tottenham fans saw new signing Pedro Porro score his first goal for the club, lashing the ball past Gavin Bazunu.

The Spanish defender was brought in as Antonio Conte didn’t trust his other options at right wing-back.

However, Schwarzer now can’t believe Conte didn’t use Djed Spence before sending him away from Tottenham on loan.

The 22-year-old is now gaining valuable minutes in France with Stade Rennais.

Schwarzer a big fan of Tottenham youngster Spence

The Australian goalkeeper was speaking about how Conte’s doesn’t trust young players, and said: “Djed Spence is a great example.

“They signed one of the most talented, exciting young right wing-backs.

“And then when he signed, I remember Conte saying, ‘this is a club decision, I didn’t sign him.’

“I mean, the kid hardly played a game, and he’s now out on loan.

“So, it shows you that he’s really not someone who wants to bring through young players, and I don’t think that fits Spurs either.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spence has some big fans at Tottenham, and as Schwarzer said, he’s a really exciting talent.

Daniel Levy insisted there was no buy clause included in his loan move to Rennes.

He’s also been earning some rave reviews from the French press during his short time in Ligue 1.

Spence managed just six appearances in all competitions under Conte before leaving the club.

He’s been seen for a grand total of 41 minutes, and may secretly be hoping the Italian is on his way out so he can be given a second-chance under a new manager.

