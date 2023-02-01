Tottenham believe Djed Spence is a huge talent for the future











Tottenham Hotspur still believe that Djed Spence is a huge talent for the future after loaning the right-back out on the final day of the January transfer window, according to a report from The Athletic.

Spence was one of the players to leave Spurs on deadline day. The 22-year-old has followed Joe Rodon to Rennes, joining the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the campaign.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Of course, it has probably not been the season Spence would have expected. He arrived off the back of an outstanding loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season.

Tottenham still believe Spence is a huge talent

Meanwhile, right wing-back has been a weakness for Antonio Conte during his time at the club. Neither Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty had been able to stamp their authority on the position.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Nevertheless, Spence has left having barely played any football in the Premier League this season. The move seemed to make all the sense in the world once it became apparent that Pedro Porro would be arriving.

Some may be concerned that the signs are ominous for Spence at Spurs. However, it would appear that there is little reason to be worried.

The Athletic reports that Daniel Levy was adamant that Spence will return to Tottenham in the summer. Several clubs missed out on loaning the youngster due to their desire to include an option or obligation to buy in the deal.

And The Athletic adds that Spurs believe that Spence is a huge talent for the future.

It is encouraging that Tottenham have not lost faith in Spence. But it does make Conte’s handling of the starlet slightly more baffling.

If they had had Porro since the summer and he had been an unbelievable signing, you could understand why Spence was held back. However, it was Emerson and Doherty ahead of him in the pecking order.

So Tottenham clearly value Spence incredibly highly.

It will be interesting to see whether Conte does – if they are reunited in the summer.