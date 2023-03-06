Nuno Tavares criticised and Djed Spence praised after Marseille win











Nuno Tavares has been criticised after Marseille beat Rennes on Sunday, with Get French Football News handing the Arsenal loanee a 3/10 rating – with Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence receiving more praise in the battle of the North London full-backs.

It was Marseille who secured the three points to extend their lead over third-place Monaco to four points. Rennes meanwhile, sit fifth in the table.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It was potentially a game fans of Arsenal and Tottenham may have had an eye on. Both sides had a loanee at right-back on the night.

Spence impresses as Nuno Tavares struggles

Spence is enjoying a solid run in the Rennes side, starting their last five games in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Tavares has been a regular at Stade Velodrome since his summer switch from Arsenal.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It was the Portuguese who got to celebrate the win. However, it seems that Get French Football News were much more impressed by Spence’s display.

Tavares was handed a 3/10 rating – no-one was rated lower – and was criticised for losing the ball so much on the night.

“Looked disjointed with plenty of unforced errors and countless lost possessions. Defence-wise, he offered too much freedom to the likes of Toko Ekambi and Truffert,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, the outlet were much kinder about Spence’s display, with the Spurs loanee getting a 6/10 score.

“The Tottenham loanee was a willing outlet going forward and kept Guendouzi as well as Clauss mostly quiet. A promising outing,” they also wrote.

As time goes on, it is getting harder to imagine Tavares getting a fresh chance at Arsenal. He has attracted a lot of attention after scoring six goals from full-back. However, it appears that he remains a work in progress.

The problem for the 23-year-old is that Arsenal have moved several steps forward this season.

Perhaps Mikel Arteta will have other plans for him. But it does feel that he will need a strong end to the campaign to stake any sort of claim ahead of his return to the Emirates in the summer.