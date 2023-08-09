Mark Schwarzer thinks Liverpool have signed an ‘absolute bargain’ this summer

Liverpool have been told that new signing Alexis Mac Allister is going to be an absolute bargain.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, Mark Schwarzer was previewing the upcoming season.

The start of Premier League action is now just a few days away.

Jurgen Klopp could have asked for an easier opening fixture as they travel to Chelsea on Sunday.

They face new manager Mauricio Pochettino and a side that will look very different from last season.

There will also be a sense of unfamiliarity about the Liverpool line-up at the weekend.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Klopp has only made two senior signings this summer, but the players who have left could make the difference.

One of Liverpool’s new arrivals, Alexis Mac Allister, could end up being a real bargain.

The Argentine international cost £35m after swift negotiations with Brighton.

He will be a key player for Klopp this season, but it will be interesting to see what role he plays in midfield.

Liverpool told Mac Allister is a bargain

Speaking about Liverpool’s business thus far, Schwarzer said: “Well I’m looking forward to seeing Dominik Szoboszlai, I watched him a lot in Germany.

“I think he’s a really good signing for Liverpool, I know it was a bit hefty the price.

“Alexis Mac Allister, we saw how wonderful he was at the World Cup and I think he’s an absolute bargain for Liverpool at £35m.”

Throughout pre-season, Klopp has deployed Mac Allister as a deep-lying playmaker with the opportunity to occasionally get forward.

He’s shown already that his passing range is going to be a real asset this season given the impressive movement of Liverpool’s attacking players.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

In their final friendly against Darmstadt, Klopp used Mac Allister as a number six.

It’s a position Liverpool desperately need more cover in, especially as Stefan Bajcetic isn’t fully fit right now.

If Mac Allister can successfully fill in for Liverpool in that role, then he’ll be seen as an even bigger bargain.

It’s not an ideal scenario and Liverpool may need to accelerate their efforts to sign Romeo Lavia in the next few weeks.