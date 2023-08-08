‘Deal is there to be done’: Liverpool could yet pull off ‘world-class’ signing – Sky journalist

Liverpool remain in pursuit of Romeo Lavia, but the Reds aren’t finding it straightforward to strike a deal.

The Anfield outfit has submitted three bids, but Southampton have knocked back each of those, as per BBC Sport.

The latest offer from Liverpool for the 19-year-old is believed to have been about £46million, including add-ons.

However, Lavia’s club reportedly wants £50million to part company with him.

After three bids, one of the main worries for Liverpool fans would be that the Reds decide to look elsewhere.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reckons that there is definitely a deal to be done for Liverpool.

Sheth feels Southampton may be eager for most of the fee to be paid up front instead of in instalments or with add-ons.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sheth said: “Talks are ongoing, so I think there’s a deal to be done there.

“The fact that Liverpool have made three bids would suggest that they desperately want to bring in the player.

“The latest bid was around £45million all in, including add-ons.

“Even though that’s only £5million short of what Southampton are standing firm on, we haven’t really got all the information on how that deal would have been structured.

“If Southampton are standing firm on £50million, they might actually have another caveat to say they want the majority of that £50million paid up front, followed by the performance-related add-ons.

“They would also want those performance-related add-ons to be achievable, but the fact that they’re still talking would imply that the deal is there to be done.”

Our view

It feels like this transfer has been going on for ages now, and Liverpool haven’t yet made a breakthrough.

That said, Lavia is Southampton’s player, so they can request whatever price tag they want for the ‘world-class‘ talent.

Also, they’re in a strong position due to the player’s contract until 2027. So Liverpool haven’t got much leverage.

Nonetheless, Lavia certainly seems like he’d be worth £50million due to his age, talent, ceiling and Premier League experience.

He has shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League, having done so last season despite playing for a struggling club.