Mark Schwarzer thinks ‘brilliant’ Tottenham player will thrive under Ange Postecoglou

Pundit Mark Schwarzer has said that Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min looks set to thrive under Ange Postecoglou.

Schwarzer was speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast after an action-packed weekend of action.

All eyes were on the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon with Spurs travelling to Brentford.

There was a particular interest in Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou in charge of his first competitive game.

He has had plenty to deal with during his short time in charge, including his club captain wanting to move on and his star player being sold.

Son Heung-min has been named as Ange Postecoglou’s new captain and Mark Schwarzer thinks it’s a brilliant move.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The South Korean star didn’t have the best game against Brentford, giving away a soft penalty in the first half.

He’s going to be tasked with trying to replace the goals that Harry Kane scored.

That will require him to improve his form from last season but Schwarzer believes the Australian coach will the best out of him.

Schwarzer backs Son to thrive under Postecoglou

Speaking about Tottenham, Schwarzer said: “Actually, to be fair, I’m loving it. I’m loving seeing Son [Heung-min] as captain.

“I think he’s brilliant, I think he’s a great guy as well, I’ve met him a number of times, spoken to him and I’m excited to see him.

“I think Ange [Postecoglou] is the perfect recipe for him, I think he’s going to bring the best out of him this season.

“He’s got to take that added responsibility but I think he’ll get the best out of him.”

Son has already made one change since being made Tottenham captain.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

James Maddison revealed he had the idea to do the pre-match huddle in front of the travelling support on Sunday.

There’s been a suggestion that Son could be used as a centre-forward this season, but Richarlison or a new signing would be better suited to the role.

Schwarzer thinks Postecoglou will get the best out of Son as the season goes on. Despite other issues at the club right now, the squad will get the full support of the home fans when they face Manchester United on Saturday.