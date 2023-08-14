James Maddison now shares what Son Heung-Min texted him the night before Brentford vs Tottenham

James Maddison has revealed that Son Heung-Min is the man behind the idea for Tottenham Hotspur’s players to perform their pre-match huddle in front of the away fans at Brentford on Sunday.

Maddison has been speaking to Football.London and admitted that Son sent him a text message the night before the 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Spurs were forced to settle for a point at Brentford yesterday after a thrilling 90 minutes of action. But there was a moment before kick-off which particularly pleased the travelling Tottenham fans at Brentford.

Rather than having their pre-match huddle in the middle of the pitch, Son led the Spurs players over to the away end and applauded the supporters.

The Tottenham squad then huddled in front of the away end, which received a huge roar from the Spurs fans.

And Maddison has revealed that it was Son’s idea to have Postecoglou’s men perform a slightly different pre-match routine.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Maddison on Tottenham’s pre-match huddle

Speaking to Football.London, Maddison shared what Son texted him the night before the trip to Brentford.

“Sonny text me last night and said I’ve got an idea, for the huddle instead of doing it in the middle of the pitch, we’ll go to do it over by the fans,” he said.

“I think they appreciated that, just to show we’re all together. They probably appreciated that just as much as we appreciated their support and sticking with us until the end.

“It was a nice idea for Sonny and got us off to a positive start. It was a shame the water stopped and we had to wait for 10 minutes because it lost its value a little bit.”

Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was certainly a nice touch from the Tottenham players to show their appreciation for the away support after a difficult weekend.

Of course, Spurs lost their talisman in Harry Kane on Saturday and his departure hasn’t gone down well with the club’s fanbase.

Son was named captain, with Maddison and Romero appointed as vice-captains, and will now help Postecoglou and Tottenham start a new era.