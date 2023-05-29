Mark Schwarzer says Tottenham have to hire 57-year-old manager to win trophies











Mark Schwarzer has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur need to hire Ange Postecoglou in order to have a chance to win trophies going forward.

Speaking on The Gegenpod Podcast, Schwarzer was asked about Tottenham’s search for a new manager.

More than two months after sacking Antonio Conte, Spurs are no closer to finding his replacement.

After weeks of searching, Daniel Levy identified Arne Slot as his replacement for the Italian.

However, the deal fell through at the last minute much to the frustration of the club.

One of the names linked with Spurs since then is Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He’s already won the double in Scotland this season and could complete the treble next Saturday against Inverness.

Schwarzer has urged Tottenham to hire Postecoglou if they want to win trophies.

The 57-year-old has proved his credentials north of the border.

However, the Premier League is an entirely different beast and not every manager who has made the switch in the past has succeeded.

Tottenham urged to hire Postecoglou to win trophies

Speaking on the Gegenpod, Schwarzer said: “Someone like Ange Postecoglou going into the club, I actually think they’d be genuine contenders for trophies.

“At what level, straight away? Maybe not, but certainly giving him the right time, and the right framework, I think he could make Tottenham very competitive at the top end of the table.”

Given Postecoglou’s previous managerial experience, it would be a risk for Tottenham to hire him.

Celtic is the biggest job he’s taken on, although his time at the club has been a success.

Spurs don’t seem to know what they want or need when it comes to their new manager.

Without a sporting director to guide them, Daniel Levy’s plummeting reputation at the club hinges on getting this decision right.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham need to start winning trophies soon, but whether Postecoglou is the man to achieve that is yet to be seen.

The teams around Spurs in the league are improving year after year while they appear to be in free fall.

The next few months are absolutely vital to Tottenham maintaining their reputation as one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Show all