Ange Postecoglou may well be the leading candidate in the race to become the new manager of Tottenham.

That is according to The Athletic who state that the Australian has the most momentum behind him at this moment in time.

Postecoglou’s name has certainly been appearing more and more this week in reports about the Spurs job, and now, it appears he’s being backed behind the scenes too.

Postecoglou is certainly a fantastic manager, he’s been labelled as ‘brilliant’ in the past and you only need to watch his Celtic team once to see what the 57-year-old is all about.

Indeed, the Scottish champions have been playing some of the most free-flowing, quick and attacking football in recent years, and while we don’t want to speak too soon, it does look as though he plays the Tottenham way.

Of course, it is much easier to play dominant football at a team like Celtic where they are by-far-and-away ahead of the rest of the pack in Scotland, barring their cross-city rivals Rangers, while Spurs are very much in the middle of the pack at the moment.

Indeed, while Spurs may be quite a big club, they’re a big fish in the world’s largest pond, and they’re probably going to finish eighth this season.

Postecoglou’s style of play may not translate at a club like Tottenham, especially in the Premier League where transitions are absolutely massive and if you’re caught out trying to send too many players forward, you will be punished.

Postecoglou certainly has potential, but, as with any managerial appointment, this could be something of a gamble if it goes ahead.

It remains to be seen who Spurs appoint, but it does look as though Postecoglou could soon be leading this race.

