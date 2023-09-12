Pundit Mark Schwarzer has suggested that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is one of the best players in the world right now.

Schwarzer was speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast with the international break in full swing.

Many fans will be itching for Premier League action to return again and hoping their best players come back fully fit.

Arsenal fans will know all too well from the World Cup that international duty can be a killer to a team’s momentum.

Although Eddie Nketiah deputised for Gabriel Jesus well last season, losing the Brazilian to a serious knee is still having consequences this season.

Mikel Arteta’s squad are enjoying a mixed time during the international break with their respective countries.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal’s English cohort are edging closer to qualification while Gabriel Magalhaes just made his Brazil debut.

One player who has had a tough time is Martin Odegaard, with Norway struggling to qualify for next year’s Euros.

Mark Schwarzer believes Odegaard is one of the best players in the world and doesn’t want the Arsenal man to miss out on the tournament.

Not only that, he’s keen for star forward Erling Haaland to be in the competition too.

Schwarzer hails Arsenal star Odegaard

Speaking about Scotland’s brilliant qualification campaign, Michael Bridges moved on to their opponents and said: “I think the games against Spain and Norway, that’s going to be a huge one.

“I don’t not want to see Norway at the Euros as we’re going to lose the likes of Haaland and Odegaard and two players that I’m loving watching playing in the Premier League.”

Mark Schwarzer added: “Yeah it’s interesting isn’t it, you look at Norway with [Erling] Haaland and [Martin] Odegaard and how good a player they are.

“I mean two of the best players in the world right now and Norway are having an absolute disaster.

“How’s that even possible? I don’t even understand there’s something fundamentally wrong with his Norway side that they can’t get a competitive side out there if you’ve Haaland and Odegaard in their side.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Many Arsenal fans will agree with Schwarzer that Odegaard is one of the world’s best players.

Alongside Bukayo Saka, he earned recognition as he was nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time.

Arsenal know how important the Norwegian is and are ready to offer him a new contract.

Darren Bent has even suggested that he wouldn’t swap Odegaard for a man who will almost certainly be impressing at next summer’s Euros in Jude Bellingham.