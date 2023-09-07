‘I’m not swapping’: Arsenal-supporting pundit says he wouldn’t take one Gunners player out for Jude Bellingham

Darren Bent has suggested that while Jude Bellingham is the better player, he would not swap Martin Odegaard for the Real Madrid star at Arsenal.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as he suggested that he would indeed switch the England international for Kai Havertz in a heartbeat.

Jude Bellingham has continued to prove himself to be one of, if not the best talent in world football. He has made an unbelievable start to life with Real Madrid following his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Any team in world football would take Bellingham in an instant. But one Arsenal supporter has suggested that there is a player in the Gunners team he would not take out to accommodate Bellingham.

Bent says he wouldn’t swap Odegaard for Bellingham

Darren Bent was asked about swapping Martin Odegaard for Bellingham. And he insisted that the captain is too important to Mikel Arteta’s side for a change to be made.

“I think Bellingham is probably a better player. But for where Arsenal are right now, Odegaard being the captain, I’m not swapping the two,” he told talkSPORT.

“Yeah, but not in that position. Listen, I’d swap Kai Havertz in a heartbeat for him. I’d play Rice, Bellingham and Odegaard. There’s your three. But I’m not going to take the captaincy off Odegaard and say off you go.”

Of course, Bent acknowledges himself that Bellingham is the better player. So he is well aware of the quality that the youngster possesses.

However, Bellingham appears to be a once in a generation level talent. Odegaard is an absolutely sensational captain for the Gunners. And remarkably, he should only get better in the coming years.

But Bellingham is arguably on the next level to the Norwegian already. He can play anywhere in the middle of the park.

It sounds disrespectful to Odegaard. But Bellingham would surely replace any Arsenal midfielder for many supporters. And it would be unbelievable for Arteta’s side if they did have the 20-year-old in their side.

In fairness, Arsenal are on the way up. Should they continue to progress, they will be competing for many more of the world’s best talents.

But unfortunately, their improvement came just a little too late for them to seemingly be genuine contenders in the race to land Bellingham.