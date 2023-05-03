Mark Schwarzer says £120k-a-week Arsenal man has been really underestimated this season











Mark Schwarzer has said that Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has improved so much this season.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Schwarzer was assessing Arsenal’s dominant 3-1 win over Chelsea.

The Gunners returned to winning ways against their London rivals at The Emirates thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal blew Chelsea away in the first half and were unlucky to only be three goals ahead.

Chelsea rallied in the second half, and Noni Madueke capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Oleksandr Zinchenko to get the visitors back into the game.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side continued to control proceedings and returned to the top of the Premier League by the end of the night.

One of the key factors in Arsenal’s win last night was the domination of the midfield.

Granit Xhaka was once again superb and Mark Schwarzer wanted to highlight his importance to Arsenal.

He added another two assists to his tally for the season and has already had his most successful season in front of goal since joining the club.

Many will hope that the recent suggestions he could be leaving the club in the summer are wide of the mark.

Schwarzer impressed with Arsenal star Xhaka

The Football Daily Podcast panel were singing the praises of Martin Odegaard, but Schwarzer wanted to highlight the Swiss international’s contribution.

“I also think you can’t underestimate how good Granit Xhaka has been,” Schwarzer said.

“I think if you look at his whole journey at Arsenal from the beginning when he had a very mixed relationship with the fans, he was captain.

“He really struggled with the pressure that goes with that, his form on the pitch wasn’t great.

“The way he’s turned it around, today he was huge. He set up both goals for [Martin] Odegaard, his work rate is brilliant and his discipline overall has improved dramatically.

“I think he’s been a massive player for Arsenal this season.”

Jamie Carragher commented after the match that Chelsea’s players simply couldn’t get near him last night.

Xhaka is thriving in a more advanced role for Arsenal, and Schwarzer’s comment about his discipline also rings true.

He’s only picked up four yellow cards in the league this season.

His lowest tally since joining Arsenal is five, but he only played 28 times that season.

If Xhaka is going to leave the Gunners this summer, his replacement has huge shoes to fill.

