Jamie Carragher has praised Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka for his role in the Gunners 3-1 win over Chelsea last night.

Commentating on the game for Sky Sports, Carragher was very impressed with the Swiss international.

Arsenal needed a response after their worst run of form of the season.

Four games without a win handed the advantage to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrogged Arsenal on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Fulham.

However, Arsenal put yesterday’s game to bed in the first half, as Chelsea once again failed to show up.

A Martin Odegaard brace and Gabriel Jesus goal put the Gunners three goals up at half-time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They would have been wary that that’s not necessarily an unassailable lead in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s comeback against Liverpool should have earned them a point from a similar position were it not for Diogo Jota.

And despite Noni Madueke scoring his first league goal for the Blues, Arsenal saw out the game comfortably.

Carragher was quick to praise Granit Xhaka for his role in Arsenal’s win last night.

The £35m midfielder recorded both assists for Odegaard and Chelsea simply couldn’t get near him when he had the ball.

Carragher singles out Arsenal star Xhaka for praise

As Martin Odegaard slotted his second goal of the evening, Carragher said: “Well an absolute carbon copy of the goal earlier. The Chelsea players, they’re not happy.

“But they’ve not been able to get hold of Xhaka right throughout this game.

“[Martin] Odegaard’s got the two goals, but every time Xhaka gets the ball, he’s in oceans of space.”

Xhaka was partnered by Jorghino in midfield last night and the combination seemed to work well.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They were aided by a completely unorganised Chelsea side struggling to press in any sort of coherent way.

Carragher’s praise for Xhaka was fully justified, and he’ll need to be at the top of his game for Arsenal’s final four matches.

There’s talk that the Swiss international may well be on his way out of The Emirates in the summer.

Although Arsenal are looking at recruiting more central midfielders before next season, it would be a real surprise to see him go.

