Mark Schwarzer not happy with Arsenal target Youri Tielemans yesterday











Pundit Mark Schwarzer wasn’t impressed with Arsenal target Youri Tielemans after his performance for Leicester City yesterday.

Schwarzer was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live during Leicester’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was a huge game at the bottom of the table, with Leicester enjoying a torrid run of form.

However, goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne earned Dean Smith’s side a vital three points.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leicester are now out of the bottom three on goal difference, and have a huge six games ahead of them.

Smith ended up selecting three centre-forwards in an attempt to try and outscore yesterday’s visitors.

It meant there was plenty of responsibility on Arsenal target Tielemans, and Schwarzer wasn’t sure it was a set-up that benefitted the Belgian.

Originally signed for £40m as one of Europe’s most exciting wonderkids, Tielemans has been brilliant for The Foxes.

However, this season he’s struggled, although that’s the case for many of his teammates.

Schwarzer disappointed with Arsenal target Tielemans

Talking about the 25-year-old midfielder, Schwarzer said: “Little bit disappointing in this game for Tielemans – he hasn’t really been on his game and his bad touch led to Wolves scoring the goal.

“There is a couple of times he’s been caught in possession.”

Arsenal were closely linked with Tielemans last summer, but a move never materialised.

He’ll be available on a free transfer in a few months’ time, but Edu is reportedly considering backing out of a move due to his wage demands.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Belgian international, as they prepare for a clear out of their midfield options.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Tielemans may not have had his best campaign, but he’s still a quality player.

Schwarzer’s concerns over Tielemans’s sloppiness might worry Arsenal, but in a better performing side that should be less of an issue.

If they can convince Tielemans to reduce his wage demands, then he would be a quality option in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

However, if that isn’t an option, Arsenal would be better off paying a premium for the likes of Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo.

