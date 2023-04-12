Liverpool considering signing 'incredible' player who left Arsenal shocked over his wage demands











Leicester City star Youri Tielemans could become an option for Liverpool ahead of the summer, after he reportedly left Arsenal shocked by his wage demands.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for Tielemans over the past few transfer windows, but a move has failed to materialise.

And with Liverpool now on the lookout for alternative midfield options after they have pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, Tielemans could come under consideration.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Leicester star looks set to leave the King Power Stadium as his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Of course, Arsenal seem to be prioritising a move for Declan Rice ahead of the summer. And 90 Min claims that Liverpool may consider landing Tielemans on a free transfer.

Liverpool could consider Tielemans

The outlet claims that Tielemans has been considered by the Gunners in the past and due to his contract situation, he may become an option for Liverpool.

Tielemans has been a standout performer for the Foxes over the past few years and he’s looked set for a big move for quite some time now.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 25-year-old has reportedly left Arsenal shocked by his wage demands though, which has led to the north Londoners cooling their interest.

That may give some indication as to why he hasn’t secured a move away from the Midlands yet, especially as his contract will expire in a couple of months.

Nevertheless, there will undoubtedly be plenty of suitors for Tielemans due to his ‘incredible’ performances for Leicester over the years and he’ll be a tempting option for many clubs on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool enter the race though, especially as it’s unclear if he would be a good fit for Klopp’s preferred style of football.

Show all