Mark Schwarzer believes 24-year-old Liverpool player is the signing of the summer

Pundit Mark Schwarzer has suggested that Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been the signing of the summer in the Premier League.

Schwarzer was speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast at the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s been one of the most dramatic summers of action in recent memory across the English top flight.

Every team has had big problems to fix and the money needed to solve them is only increasing.

Liverpool spent much of the summer trying to bring in a replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson after their moves to Saudi Arabia.

Missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia was a blow, but Ryan Gravenberch arrived in the final hours of the window from Bayern Munich.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the sagas involving the two midfielders who ended up at Chelsea overshadowed the brilliant work Liverpool did at the start of the window.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have hit the ground running at Anfield.

And Mark Schwarzer believes that for £35m, Mac Allister has been the signing of the summer.

The World Cup winner already looks like brilliant value for money and a fantastic addition to the squad.

Schwarzer thinks Mac Allister is the signing of the summer

Talking about the transfer window, Schwarzer said: “I think [Alexis] Mac Allister is probably, possibly, could be one of the signings of the season in terms of transfer fee and obviously the quality of player you’re getting.

“For me, I’m going to go with Mac Allister, I’m going to say he’s the signing of the season, or at certainly the window thus far.”

Alexis Mac Allister has already been the subject of one of the many odd decisions in the league this season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

His red card at Bournemouth marred his home debut before it was overturned, allowing him to play against Newcastle.

Leon Osman has suggested Mac Allister will end up being a bargain for Liverpool after his summer move and Schwarzer is in the same camp.

After a draining few months of wondering who would be arriving at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp can finally concentrate on getting the best out of the players in his squad.

With the World Cup winner and Szoboszlai running the midfield, hopes are high on Merseyside for this season.