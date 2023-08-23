Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister reacts with three words after FA overturn his red card

There’s some good news for Liverpool fans – Alexis Mac Allister will not have to serve any suspension for his red card against Bournemouth now.

The Argentine was sent off at the weekend after being adjudged to have committed a dangerous tackle. However, everyone who saw it, apart from the referee and VAR, were convinced it was not a red card.

Now, the FA have agreed with that assessment.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Alliser reacts after FA overturn his red card

Liverpool fans’ hearts were in their mouths after the referee pulled out his red card to send Alexis Mac Allister off against Bournemouth.

Slow-motion footage makes the Argentine’s challenge look a lot worse than it actually was, but nearly everyone can agree that the sending-off was too harsh.

Liverpool, unsurprisingly, appealed the three-match suspension Mac Allister had to serve, and the FA had a big decision to make. Thankfully for Reds fans, they came to the right conclusion and overturned the red card.

Mac Allister will now be available for selection in Liverpool’s next fixture, which is away at Newcastle United on Sunday. The midfielder is delighted and grateful to his club for appealing that decision.

Reacting to the news, he wrote on X: “Thank you, LFC!”

TBR View:

It’s a brand new Premier League season, but the refereeing standards are still the same.

Howard Webb was brought in to change things and improve the quality of the officials, but it has to be said that things have only gotten worse over the last few months.

The decision to send Mac Allister off, luckily for Jurgen Klopp, didn’t affect the outcome of the game, but there will be times when a wrong decision will really cost a team.

Sadly, the FA and PGMOL won’t do much apart from issue an apology after the game.