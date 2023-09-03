Pundit says Liverpool have made an ‘incredible’ signing this summer for the price

Liverpool ended up having one of the busiest windows ever as they were forced into rebuilding their midfielder.

Things went right down to the wire in the end as Ryan Gravenberch signed on deadline day to complete the rebuild.

However, earlier in the window, the Reds also landed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. And according to former Everton midfielder Leon Osman, one of those is the most underrated signing of the summer.

Osman says Alexis Mac Allister is most underrated signing by Liverpool

Speaking on Premier League productions, former Toffee Osman was asked about who he believed was the most underrated signing of the summer.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And answering the question, Osman said he believed for the money paid, Liverpool signing Mac Allister is the standout signing for him.

“I’m actually going for Alexis Mac Allister. I think 35-40m for a guy who has won the World Cup, I think he’s on an upward curve, his form is getting better. We talk about Tonali for £50m I just think for the price, it’s an incredible deal Liverpool have got done,” Osman said.

Osman mentioned Tonali after Shay Given had picked him as his signing of the summer previously. Interestingly on that one, Osman actually went for James Ward-Prowse.

Liverpool improved massively

While the losses of Henderson and Fabinho were big for the Reds, there can be no doubts now that Liverpool have progressed.

The signings of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and now Gravenberch mean this Reds squad now has energy, quality, and youth about it to go into the future.

At £35m, Mac Allister is indeed a bargain buy and over the course of the season, that should only become more apparent.