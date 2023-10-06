West Ham United legend Mark Noble has now shared what Arsenal players were telling him about new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Noble was speaking to TalkSPORT (5/10 8:35am) about some of David Moyes’s new signings.

After losing Declan Rice, it’s safe to say West Ham spent the money they received very wisely.

Midfield pair Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have started the season brilliantly.

Ward-Prowse in particular has impressed his teammates and has already been classified as a real bargain.

Mohammed Kudus looks like an exciting talent too and is only going to go from strength to strength as he adapts to a new team and style of play.

One new signing that West Ham haven’t seen too much of yet is Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Mavropanos has made three appearances so far and Mark Noble has been speaking to some players at Arsenal about the Greek international.

He spent four seasons as an Arsenal player but didn’t ever feature regularly for the Gunners.

Noble shares what Arsenal players told him about Mavropanos

Speaking about the 25-year-old, Noble said: “And then Dinos [Mavropanos] has played in the Premier League for Arsenal.

“Speaking to a few of their players, they really liked him, said he was a really good player and the boys have sort of hit the ground running.

“But you can’t ever really relax on it, and the manager won’t let the boys relax anyway.

“He’ll keep demanding the highest of standards.”

Mavropanos has a tough task breaking into the West Ham side right now.

Kurt Zouma has been wearing the captain’s armband this season, suggesting he won’t be dropped any time soon.

Moroccan international Nayef Aguerd has done well too, although looks like the likely player to drop out should Mavropanos be introduced.

Mavropanos only managed eight appearances for Arsenal, but as Noble has said, he seemed to make a good impression at the club.

He thrived at Stuttgart, earning him his move to the London Stadium and a return to the Premier League.

This evening’s match against SC Freiburg would be a good opportunity to impress Moyes, especially against opposition he’ll be more familiar with than most of his teammates.