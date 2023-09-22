‘I didn’t expect’: Coufal says he’s been stunned by West Ham summer signing, he’s ‘absolutely amazing’

West Ham are enjoying life so far this season and defender Vladmir Coufal was raving over new team mate James Ward-Prowse.

It looked like a worrying summer when West Ham lost Declan Rice, but they made some top signings and they have 10 points from an available 15.

Their only loss so far this season has come to Premier League champions Manchester City, but even then, West Ham fared well.

James Ward-Prowse has been a key asset since signing this summer from Southampton and Coufal couldn’t stop praising the Englishman.

Coufal raves over Ward-Prowse

With the Hammers looking strong this season, they could be in for a fantastic campaign. Coufal has been a key player for many years now and he raved over his new team mate.

Speaking via the Evening Standard, Coufal said: “I love our signings. We knew what to expect from James Ward-Prowse, but I didn’t expect what he has done so far. He has two goals and three assists — it’s absolutely amazing. I didn’t see him score so much at Southampton.”

It is easy to see why Coufal is over the moon about the club signing Ward-Prowse this summer transfer window.

So far this season, in his four starts for the Hammers in the Premier League, the 28 year-old has been great defensively and also offensively.

In attack he has already managed two goals and three assists and this emphasises that he is having a huge impact on the club.

It will be great to see how he does over the course of the season but right now it looks like he is going to have a great campaign with West Ham.