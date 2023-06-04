Mark Lawrenson so impressed with ‘outstanding’ player Arsenal want to sign











Mark Lawrenson was extremely impressed with Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan ahead of yesterday’s FA Cup Final.

Speaking on Off The Ball’s Football Saturday Podcast, Lawrenson was commenting on the game at Wembley.

It couldn’t have started more perfectly for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Within 13 seconds Ilkay Gundogan had scored the fastest ever FA Cup Final goal.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

His excellently taken volley left David De Gea rooted to the spot as City shocked their cross-city rivals.

Gundogan ended up scoring the winner in the second half with another volley from outside the box.

Although this strike was less clean, De Gea still couldn’t keep it from nestling in the bottom corner.

Gundogan potentially only has one match left of his Manchester City career with his contract expiring this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a move, however, they face competition from the likes of Barcelona.

Lawrenson was singing Gundogan’s praises before the game and it’s clear to see why Arsenal would like to sign him.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping he follows in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s footsteps this summer.

Lawrenson praises Arsenal target Gundogan

Speaking about the German international, Lawrenson said: “By the way, his performances have just been outstanding.

“The manager obviously really, really likes him and it’s almost that kind of German mentality.

“Passes the ball where he should pass it, always in position, gets you the odd goal.

“I mean, I was listening to him speak about half an hour ago and he just speaks so much sense as well.

“You feel like everything’s in control when he playing for the team, he makes a massive difference.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lawrenson isn’t the only person praising Gundogan with Arsenal legend David Seaman also joining in.

It looks unlikely that Arsenal will win the race to sign the 32-year-old but they have other midfield options up their sleeve.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are both exciting players too, but they don’t have the same experience as Gundogan.

That could prove vital to avoiding another slip-up towards the end of the season like the one The Gunners experienced recently.

