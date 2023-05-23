Arsenal ready to pounce on PL star whose contract ends next month - journalist











It is now being reported that Arsenal transfer target Ilkay Gundogan is only being offered a one-year deal at current club Manchester City.

ESPN journalist James Olley has brought the latest news, which states that Arsenal are joining the race and are not the only club interested.

The journalist reported: “Man City so far only willing to offer Gundogan a one-year deal. Barcelona are ready with a two-year contract. Arsenal now looking to join the race for Gundogan if City cannot agree terms.”

This is huge news if true. Gundogan, who is the captain of Manchester City, may want more job security and now look at a club offering him a longer deal.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The “phenomenal” star has been a huge asset to Manchester City for many years. With the player now 32, Manchester City clearly feel like they need to also think about the future.

The German international, who signed for £21million, also has some big clubs like Barcelona interested in his signature.

With his contract expiring at the end of June 2023, it is worrying times for Manchester City, but exciting times for Arsenal. They are now looking to bargain off of this stalemate.

If they were able to sign Gundogan it would be a great coup, especially on a free transfer. He has world-class qualities and is a serial winner in England.

He would help the younger players in the squad when it comes to experience and also provide quality on the pitch which can help the Gunners win more matches. No doubt, they are trying to beat Barcelona to his signature.

For now, his future is undecided, so it looks like all three clubs will have to wait for Gundogan to make his mind up on his future.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)