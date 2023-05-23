'I was surprised': David Seaman stunned to see Arsenal now linked with star he'd take 'all day long'











David Seaman has admitted that he is surprised to hear Ilkay Gundogan could move to Arsenal in the summer, but suggested that he would take the Manchester City star all day long.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast amid reports that the Gunners could make a move for Ilkay Gundogan as his contract with Manchester City runs down.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, the 32-year-old played a crucial role in the Cityzens’ Premier League title win. But there is a question mark over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Seaman would take Gundogan at Arsenal all day long

His contract expires in the summer. And he is keen to secure a three-year deal, which is not currently being put on the table by Manchester City.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Reports from Football Transfers have suggested that Arsenal want Gundogan. And the German would be prepared to make the move to the Emirates if they were to offer the terms he wanted and Manchester City were not.

On current form, you could not understand why City would potentially let him go. And Seaman admitted that seeing Gundogan join their closest challengers would be a surprise – though he would have said the same before Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko made the same move last year.

“He’s definitely not past it because he’s proving game-in, game-out how good he is. When you’re playing that many games, and you’re starting that many games, you aren’t all of a sudden just going to switch it off. He’s got at least another season, if not, two,” he told Seaman Says, before being asked if the links come as a surprise.

“It does. But I was surprised that Zinchenko and Jesus came to Arsenal, although they weren’t playing as much as what Gundogan is, but they were still key players for Man City. And I was surprised that they came.

“Would I take him? All day long, because he’s that kind of player who’d suit Arsenal.”

Risk worth taking for the Gunners

It would be one of the more stunning deals of the summer if Arsenal could land Gundogan. He is approaching an age where many tend to be starting the twilight of their careers. But he is not slowing down just yet.

Offering him a three-year contract would be a gamble – particularly when you consider some of the mistakes Arsenal have made in recent years.

But if the chance is there, Arsenal have to take it with both hands. It is certainly something Manchester City could really rue if he does leave.