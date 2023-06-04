Mark Lawrenson doesn’t think 43-year-old manager will take the Leeds job











Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Steven Gerrard might not be interested in becoming Leeds United manager.

Lawrenson was discussing the vacant role at Elland Road on Off The Ball’s Football Saturday Podcast.

It’s set to be a huge summer for Leeds after suffering relegation from the Premier League last weekend.

Sam Allardyce was given four games to try and save the club, but only managed to win one point in that time.

There’s now been a lot of talk about ownership of Leeds with Andrea Radrizzani’s deal with the San Francisco 49ers coming under scrutiny.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Fans will be hoping that doesn’t affect how quickly they appoint a new manager given the importance of the upcoming transfer window.

Lawrenson now believes that Steven Gerrard is unlikely to even want the Leeds job next season.

The 43-year-old last managed Aston Villa in the Premier League and may hope for another opportunity in the top flight.

Whether that’s going to be offered to him in the future is another matter.

Gerrard not interested in being Leeds manager – Lawrenson

Asked about who might take over this summer, Lawrenson said: “I don’t think Steven [Gerrard] will get that job.

“I’m not even sure if he’s even interested in it.

“With the right manager of course and the right recruitment, I think they’ll come up. I think they’ll come straight back.

“To be honest with you and I see quite a lot of Championship football with Preston, it was actually a very, very weak league last year.

“I don’t see it being that different this time around.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Gerrard is one of several coaches who have been linked with becoming Leeds manager.

Dropping down into a strong Championship side might not be the worst idea for Gerrard.

There are already plenty of out-of-work managers with more top-flight experience than the Liverpool legend.

He may end up waiting a long time for a job at a club as big as Leeds if he turns down the chance to take them over.

