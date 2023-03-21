Mario Melchiot claims £12m Arsenal player will lead the team when Mikel Arteta isn’t there











Mario Melchiot has now said that Jorginho will talk to the Arsenal squad when Mikel Arteta isn’t there.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show, Melchiot was discussing Arsenal’s title challenge with the final 10 games on the horizon.

Arsenal couldn’t have gone into the international break in better form domestically.

Despite crashing out of the Europa League, they’ve now opened up a significant lead on Manchester City in the Premier League.

Although plenty of Arsenal fans still won’t be feeling too confident right now, the squad have put themselves in an amazing position.

Mikel Arteta will be keeping his fingers crossed that none of his players pick up injuries while away with their countries.

The last thing he needs is his very settled side to be messed with.

However, the pressure may start to show soon enough, and Melchiot believes Arteta can rely on Jorginho to help with that.

The Italian has gained some experience throughout his career winning some impressive trophies.

He could prove to be a very useful acquisition both on and off the pitch.

Melchiot thinks Arteta trusts Jorginho to lead in his absence

Melchiot was talking about Arsenal’s £12m Italian January signing and said: “For example, when Jorginho went over, people were like, ‘why is he going there, and why would he make that decision?’

“It’s very clear that Arteta was thinking about it. He’s thinking, ‘look, I’m going to get a guy who’s won so much, if a problem comes in the team, I have a guy that can talk for me’.

“There are moments on the training ground when the coach is not near you, when the dressing room door closes, you don’t want your coach there.

“There’s no player in any team that wants to be seen being close to the coach.

“You don’t want to be that player, you want to keep your distance.

“So, who else is going to talk? Jorginho is going to do the job for him. That’s what he’s building.”

The 31-year-old midfielder has proven many people wrong since his arrival on deadline day.

He’s second choice to Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal’s midfield, but has already delivered some pivotal moments.

Arteta has said that Jorginho has all ‘the qualities that we need’, and Melchiot clearly agrees.

The Champions League and European Championship winner would love to add a Premier League title to his list of achievements.

He’s now 10 games away from making that happen.

