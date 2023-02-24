Arteta shares Jorginho verdict ahead of Arsenal trip to Leicester











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has once again spoken highly of Jorginho, in conversation with the Gunners media team.

The North Londoners signed the Italy international in the January transfer window from Chelsea.

Arsenal reportedly paid their London rivals £12million to bring Jorginho to the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has hit the ground running at N5, filling in well for the sidelined Thomas Partey.

Jorginho played a huge role in Arsenal’s win at Aston Villa last week, drawing an own goal out of Emi Martinez.

Up next for the Gunners is Saturday’s trip to Leicester City.

And the £90,000-a-week ace (Daily Mail) may feature again.

Partey remains a doubt for the game, although Arteta seems optimistic he may return.

Nonetheless, if the Ghana international doesn’t play, there won’t be too many concerns thanks to Jorginho.

On Friday, the Arsenal media team asked Arteta whether he thought Jorginho would settle in this quickly.

“I did [expect him to settle quickly],” replied the Gunners boss.

“Because obviously he’s got the experience, he’s got the qualities that we need in the team.

“And he knows the league so well that there’s not a lot of things that are new or caught him by surprise.

“He’s done really well.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fine margins

Jorginho really is a fantastic fit in this Arsenal side.

He’s outstanding on the ball, boasts great passing range and vision, and can really pull the strings in midfield.

Partey’s latest stint on the sidelines hasn’t been disastrous for Arsenal thanks to Jorginho’s arrival.

The title race will surely come down to fine margins and Arteta’s decision to move for Jorginho could be crucial.