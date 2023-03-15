Marco Silva stalling over signing new Fulham contract after being linked with Tottenham











Fulham manager Marco Silva is now stalling over signing a new contract amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from 90min has shared that the newly promoted side are keen to keep hold of the Portuguese boss.

Fulham have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League this season under Marco Silva.

With one of the craziest relegation battles in recent history going on, it’s a sign of how well Silva has done that Fulham aren’t involved.

Many would have expected the newly promoted side to struggle this season, but they’ve still got a very outside chance of qualifying for Europe.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Much of this is down to the ‘absolutely excellent’ Silva, who led Fulham to the Championship title last year.

A report from The Sun this week shared that Fulham boss Silva has emerged as Tottenham’s top target to replace Antonio Conte.

Fulham will be desperate to keep hold of him after the success they’ve enjoyed in the past two years.

However, the draw of one of the big six sides coming in for Silva may just scupper those plans.

Fulham boss Silva stalling on contract talks after Tottenham interest

The report from 90min states that their sources believe ‘Fulham’s current priority is to agree terms over a new contract with Silva.’

‘However, talks have stalled in recent weeks due to emerging interest in Silva’s services from Tottenham.’

Silva will only have 12 months left on his current Fulham deal in the summer, although that will make very little difference to Tottenham.

Managers rarely let their contracts run down in the hope of being appointed elsewhere.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

However, his current club will be very worried if he is taking his time over putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Silva has achieved a lot with Fulham, and has proven he’s capable of managing in the Premier League.

If he were to get the Tottenham job, it would be by far the biggest test of his career.

There are certainly parallels between Silva and Mauricio Pochettino when he was brought in from Southampton.

If he can be half as successful as the Argentinian was, he would be a worthwhile appointment.

Show all