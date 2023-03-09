Tottenham considering appointing 'excellent' Premier League manager to replace Antonio Conte











Fulham manager Marco Silva is among the contenders being considered by Tottenham as they prepare to replace Antonio Conte.

That is according to Sky Sports, who have shed some light on the names under consideration with the Conte era all but over.

It may end at the end of the season, when Conte’s contract runs out, but after the Champions League exit last night, there seems to be no way back.

Silva has done an exceptional job at Fulham this season, who were tipped to be relegation contenders but are in the Europa League battle.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

They play an expansive brand of football, and the recruitment has been good, which makes a change from other recent Cottagers Premier League season.

It seems there is not a definitive standout contender as it stands, and you may expect that to remain the case until Conte has formally gone.

The Italian is unlikely to react well to his departure being an open secret and replacements being discussed while he is still in the job.

Silva has guided Fulham into the last eight of the FA Cup, where they will travel to Manchester United a week on Sunday.

After the last round against Leeds, BBC pundit Micah Richards put Silva forward as a contender in the race for Manager of the Season.

He said: “He’s been absolutely excellent. With Fulham, we looked at them at the start of the season and thought they might be a team to go down.

“He’s stabilised that. He’s got a way of playing which works for the players he’s got and he can mix it up. The story of Fulham, he’s got to be up for manager of the year.”

Silva also called Harry Kane ‘a great footballer’ after Spurs’ 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage thanks to another moment of magic from the England captain back in January.