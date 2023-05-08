Marcelo Bielsa was actually the man who wanted Leeds to sign £25m player, not Jesse Marsch











Marcelo Bielsa was the manager that wanted Brenden Aaronson to Leeds United before he was sacked last year.

That’s according to The Athletic, who provide more details on the American’s arrival at Elland Road.

It’s been another season of struggles for Leeds as their Premier League survival hangs in the balance.

A spirited 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday saw Sam Allardyce become the fourth person to lead the club from the dugout this season.

The scoreline may have flattered Leeds slightly, but will no doubt encourage the squad going into their final three games.

Few Leeds fans would have expected the club to have gone from Marcelo Bielsa to Sam Allardyce in just over a year.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Argentinian transformed the entire club and lived and breathed Leeds while in charge.

It’s now been suggested that it was Bielsa that wanted Brenden Aaronson to join Leeds and not Jesse Marsch.

While the American and Red Bull connections are clearly there, Bielsa must have spotted something in the £25m man too.

Unfortunately, he never got the chance to manage the 22-year-old.

Bielsa wanted Aaronson at Leeds

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Aaronson is often cast as a Marsch recruit, but the deal for the USMNT international was actually first approved by Bielsa in January 2022, only for his club Red Bull Salzburg to prefer a summer transfer, which is why the deal was announced so quickly at the end of last season.’

Aaronson looked bright at the start of the season, scoring against Chelsea back in August.

Unfortunately, that’s his only league goal of the campaign, and he’s struggled to make a real impact at Leeds.

He’s been consistently picked by every manager Leeds have had this season.

Javi Gracia praised his work in training, but he hasn’t been turning that effort into meaningful performances.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Whether Aaronson would have fared better under Bielsa at Leeds will never be known.

His high energy levels would have meant he was well suited to the Argentine’s relentless style.

Aaronson needs to add more end product to his game going forward.

He hinted at the start of the season he wants to stay at the club for a long time.

That may now depend on the outcome of Leeds’s next three games and whether they can remain in the Premier League.

