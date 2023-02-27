Javi Gracia says Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson has really impressed him in training











Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has said that Brenden Aaronson has really impressed him in training during his first week at Thorp Arch.

Gracia was appointed as the new Leeds boss last Tuesday after a lengthy search to hire Jesse Marsch’s successor.

The former Watford manager got off to an ideal start to his reign at Elland Road as he guided the Whites to a 1-0 win over Southampton.

Junior Firpo popped up with a crucial winning goal in the second-half to hand Leeds a deserved win over the Saints.

It was a surprise to see Crysencio Summerville drop to the bench for Gracia’s first game in charge, with Aaronson returning to the starting line-up.

But the Spaniard has explained the decision in his press conference today and admitted that he’s been impressed with the 22-year-old in training.

Gracia impressed with Aaronson in training

Speaking to Leeds Live, Gracia explained that Aaronson got the nod on Saturday due to his performances in training over the past week.

“Summerville had something personal, but the reason Brenden played was that he trained really well and he deserved to play. He played a very good game in my opinion,” the Leeds boss said.

Aaronson has struggled to nail down his place in the Leeds side after getting off to a promising start the season. The American midfielder impressed in his first few games after making the switch from Red Bull Salzburg.

There’s plenty more to come from the youngster and it’s great to hear that he’s making an impression on his new boss already.

Aaronson will face a tough fight to keep his place in Gracia’s side with Summerville desperate to get back into the starting line-up. But he is arguably Leeds’ most natural choice to play in the number 10 role and that could work in his favour under Gracia.

