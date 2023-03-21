Marc Roca now shares what it was like working with Jesse Marsch at Leeds United











Marc Roca has now shared what it was like to work under Jesse Marsch at Leeds United.

Roca was speaking to The Athletic as the Whites prepare for an intense run-in at the end of the Premier League season.

The Spanish midfielder was ever present under Marsch after the American manager signed him in the summer.

He formed a great partnership with Tyler Adams after a very positive start to the season.

However, results quickly deteriorated, and after a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest, Marsch was sacked.

Roca quickly admitted he loved being at Leeds after his £10m move from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Working with Marsch would have certainly helped him settle in, although his performances were criticised at times.

Roca has now opened up about what it was like to work with Marsch during his time at Leeds.

The 26-year-old admitted it hadn’t been easy at times, but had the upmost respect for his previous boss.

Roca on working under Marsch at Leeds

Speaking to The Athletic about working with the American, Roca said: “It’s not been an easy season. We had a change of manager.

“I enjoyed it a lot with Jesse. We did a lot of things well but sometimes; the results are not coming and something has to change. Now we are with Javi and I think the performances are good, too.”

One of Marsch’s last acts at Leeds was to bring in more competition in Roca’s position in January.

Weston McKennie arrived on loan from Juventus, and has quickly settled in next to his international teammate Adams.

Roca missed all three matches under caretaker manager Michael Skubala, but has now returned to the starting line-up under Javi Gracia.

Although Danny Murphy suggested he wasn’t good enough for the Premier League, that opinion was shared in his native Spain.

There were reports that new Spain manager Luis de la Fuente was going to call Roca up to the senior side due to his performances under Marsch at Leeds.

That hasn’t materialised, but he will be hoping to continue impressing under Gracia now.

Although, the most important thing for Roca will be making sure Leeds remain in the Premier League.

