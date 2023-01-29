Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca could receive first Spain call-up











Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca could be set to receive a first international call-up from Spain in the next few months.

That’s according to The Athletic, who believe Spain’s new manager, Luis de la Fuente, has been watching Marc Roca.

Roca started Leeds’s most recent game, as they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Since signing from Bayern Munich for £10m, he’s been virtually ever-present for Jesse Marsch’s side.

He’s formed an impressive partnership with Tyler Adams, and is a popular member of the squad.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Roca made seven appearances for Spain’s under-21 squad a few years ago, helping them win the European Championships.

He turned out alongside Junior Firpo in that team, who could still turn out for the Dominican Republic at senior level.

The likes of Dani Olmo and Dani Ceballos have stepped to Spain’s national team from that under-21 side.

And now, Roca could join them in the Spain squad after putting in some great performances for Leeds.

Leeds form could earn Roca first Spain call-up

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Roca is getting the vibes from new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, his old manager at under-21 level, that a first international call-up might be on its way.’

Last month, De La Fuente was asked about how he plans to replace Sergio Busquets in the Spain squad.

After captaining at his fourth World Cup, Busquets announced his retirement from international football.

‘There is Rodri, who has a stratospheric level, [Martin] Zubimendi, Marc Roca… We have very good players in all demarcations and that is why I am calm.’ De La Feunte said.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The level of talent Leeds midfielder Roca has to compete with to get into the Spain side is incredibly high.

As De La Fuente suggests, Rodri is the likely successor in that role, although he did play at centre-back at the World Cup.

The £50k-a-week midfielder is playing against some of the world’s best players every week now, which will only help his case.

His main concern may be keeping his place in the Leeds side if Weston McKennie arrives before deadline day.

The pair will likely compete for the role alongside Tyler Adams which may scupper his international ambitions.

